MQS Management LLC Sells 591 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

MQS Management LLC cut its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 760.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE ARE opened at $145.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.07. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $126.74 and a one year high of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

