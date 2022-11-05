MQS Management LLC Takes $335,000 Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $173,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,118,108.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,989,675. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

