MQS Management LLC Takes $374,000 Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 137,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.5% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 96,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.4% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

TransUnion Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TRU opened at $52.24 on Friday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.05. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.54%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

