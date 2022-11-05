MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 150.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 35.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $90.00 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $192.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

