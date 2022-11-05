MQS Management LLC Takes Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,428 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,507,000 after acquiring an additional 541,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,172,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,501,000 after purchasing an additional 86,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in UFP Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 12.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 676,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after buying an additional 77,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average of $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

