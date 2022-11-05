Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Compass Point to $64.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.
Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,137 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,503,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 68,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
