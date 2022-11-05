M&T Bank Corp Acquires 2,817 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.10% of Eastman Chemical worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $80.25 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.81.

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

