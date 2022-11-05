M&T Bank Corp Acquires 693 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 579,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $112,070,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 268,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,013,000 after acquiring an additional 39,104 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $324.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $308.48 and its 200-day moving average is $317.97. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

