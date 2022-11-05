M&T Bank Corp Boosts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Cintas by 3.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Cintas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Cintas by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $410.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

