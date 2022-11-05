M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,282 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,848,017,000 after buying an additional 254,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,867,000 after purchasing an additional 310,980 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 24.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,262,000 after purchasing an additional 875,001 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,751,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,713,000 after purchasing an additional 70,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,705,000 after purchasing an additional 380,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $210.89 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $275.60. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $332,530.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,334 shares in the company, valued at $22,025,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $601,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,612,481.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $332,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,025,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $10,844,284. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.