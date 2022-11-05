M&T Bank Corp Buys 23,882 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,882 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.05% of Coterra Energy worth $10,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

