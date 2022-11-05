M&T Bank Corp Buys 29,450 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,450 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,351,000 after buying an additional 583,314 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,759,000 after purchasing an additional 738,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,266,000 after purchasing an additional 776,224 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

