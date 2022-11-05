M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $337.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $446.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

