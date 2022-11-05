M&T Bank Corp Has $10.12 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 242.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,034 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Fastenal worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after buying an additional 1,622,762 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Fastenal by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,130,000 after buying an additional 894,092 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,580,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastenal Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 66.31%.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

