M&T Bank Corp Has $10.46 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after buying an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,874,000 after buying an additional 64,931 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 67.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,207,000 after buying an additional 45,488 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $41,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,284.51 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,194.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,230.94.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,314.20.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,341.34, for a total transaction of $11,104,953.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,708. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

