M&T Bank Corp Has $7.76 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB opened at $284.99 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $308.24. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.68.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Mizuho boosted their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

