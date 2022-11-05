M&T Bank Corp Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 426.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,426 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,433,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 198,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after buying an additional 29,378 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 69.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 702,470 shares of company stock valued at $63,808,063 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of ADM opened at $95.19 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.81 and its 200-day moving average is $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

