M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $11,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,123,000 after purchasing an additional 249,110 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,462,000 after buying an additional 689,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,602,000 after buying an additional 60,505 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,513,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 317,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,122,000 after buying an additional 28,610 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VDC opened at $186.05 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.11.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

