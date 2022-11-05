MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Cut to C$64.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MTYFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MTYFF opened at $42.39 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $52.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.