Multichain (MULTI) Price Tops $4.94

Multichain (MULTI) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Multichain token can currently be bought for $4.94 or 0.00023165 BTC on major exchanges. Multichain has a total market capitalization of $90.73 million and $2.13 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Multichain has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003268 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,669.89 or 0.31293696 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012222 BTC.
About Multichain
Multichain’s genesis date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Multichain
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars.
