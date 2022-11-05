Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Murphy USA has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $17.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Murphy USA Price Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $303.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.89. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $164.30 and a 12-month high of $323.00.

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 991.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $824,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens raised their target price on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

