National Bank Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $23.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $22.59. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $92.82 per share.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$910.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 4.5 %

About Fairfax Financial

TSE FFH opened at C$692.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$644.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$665.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.08. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$520.06 and a 52 week high of C$716.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99.

(Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.