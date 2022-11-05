National Bank Financial Downgrades Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) to Sector Perform Market Weight

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BIP. National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.20 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $46.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

