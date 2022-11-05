National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) PT Raised to $50.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

NYSE NBHC opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. National Bank has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $508,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,265,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in National Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 843,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in National Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 316,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in National Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 316,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

