National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.40-$6.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFG. Raymond James dropped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank reiterated an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 718,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,192. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.64.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.06 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,355,000 after purchasing an additional 822,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,562 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 160.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

