National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.40-$6.90 EPS.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NFG traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.35. The stock had a trading volume of 718,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,192. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $57.49 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.06 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 574.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

