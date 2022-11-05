National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.40-$6.90 EPS.

NFG traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.35. 718,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,192. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.06 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 574.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

