National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $47.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

National Health Investors Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NHI stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $55.61. 187,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,583. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.86. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $67.16.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 246.58%.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Health Investors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 7,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 255,041 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in National Health Investors by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 354,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after purchasing an additional 171,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in National Health Investors by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 888,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,432,000 after purchasing an additional 169,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 856,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,541,000 after purchasing an additional 123,298 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

