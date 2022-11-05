National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NNN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Retail Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

