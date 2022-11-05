National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NNN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Retail Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

