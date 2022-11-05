Navcoin (NAV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $127.00

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $127.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00133153 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00243627 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00070708 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00023575 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,784,330 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

