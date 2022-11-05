Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on November 10th

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th.

Navios Maritime Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years. Navios Maritime Partners has a payout ratio of 0.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $21.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.9%.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE:NMM opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 10.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NMM shares. TheStreet upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

