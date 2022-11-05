nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Joshua L. Glover Sells 4,052 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $117,305.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $77.34.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in nCino by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth $2,805,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
