NEAR Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $2.72 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.32 or 0.00015584 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $299.17 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00090883 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00071666 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00026267 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006900 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,190,542 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,190,542 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.32513468 USD and is up 3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $346,479,623.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

