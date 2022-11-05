NEAR Protocol Price Hits $3.39 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.77 billion and approximately $283.94 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.39 or 0.00015887 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00094299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00073902 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00026266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006895 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000295 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,190,542 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,190,542 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.32513468 USD and is up 3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $346,479,623.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

