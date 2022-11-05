Needham & Company LLC Cuts Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target to $23.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PARA. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barrington Research downgraded Paramount Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Paramount Global from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.55.

PARA stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,041,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $750,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

