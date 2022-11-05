Needham & Company LLC Lowers ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $10.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACM Research from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.67 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.42.

ACM Research Stock Performance

ACMR traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,467. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.12. The stock has a market cap of $358.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $588,245.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $267,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,235.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $588,245.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ACM Research by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in ACM Research by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in ACM Research by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 91,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in ACM Research by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Recommended Stories

