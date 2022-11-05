Needham & Company LLC Trims AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Target Price to $55.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATRC. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.17.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $84.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.55 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $279,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AtriCure by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114,814 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in AtriCure by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,428,000 after purchasing an additional 199,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,275,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,783,000 after purchasing an additional 57,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

