NEM Price Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEM has a market capitalization of $371.50 million and $8.79 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEM has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011981 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,703.17 or 0.31446269 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEM Profile

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.