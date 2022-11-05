NEM (XEM) Price Reaches $0.0413 on Major Exchanges

NEM (XEM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. NEM has a total market capitalization of $371.76 million and $9.73 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NEM has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011918 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,738.69 or 0.31570048 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000329 BTC.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. The official website for NEM is nem.io.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

