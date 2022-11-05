Nervos Network Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 1% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $118.49 million and $3.03 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,387.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00323691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00020415 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00121415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.94 or 0.00752504 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.27 or 0.00581030 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00229978 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

