Nervos Network Trading Up 2.6% This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $118.55 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,336.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00331251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00123648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.17 or 0.00746002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00587321 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00230906 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.