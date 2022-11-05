Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SP Asset Management increased its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Netflix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 25.7% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.1% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

Netflix stock traded down $8.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,124,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,958,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.81 and its 200 day moving average is $217.06. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

