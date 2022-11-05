Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $121.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.72 and a beta of 0.52. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $125.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $22,516,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,371 shares of company stock worth $7,590,441 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

