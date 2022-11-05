NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $84.66

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 84.66 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 67.60 ($0.78). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 68.40 ($0.79), with a volume of 230,364 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NRR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.33) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

NewRiver REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 84.55. The company has a market capitalization of £216.81 million and a P/E ratio of 3,500.00.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.