Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,450 ($16.76) price objective on the stock.

NFC opened at GBX 1,020 ($11.79) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 856.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 988.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a twelve month low of GBX 741 ($8.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,476 ($17.07). The firm has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Next Fifteen Communications Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.16%.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

