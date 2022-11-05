NFT (NFT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,839.00

NFT (NFT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 3,947,113.1% against the US dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $923,868.04 and approximately $1,839.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,355.66 or 1.00022528 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007634 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019292 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00039783 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00052555 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000413 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00022662 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02378143 USD and is down -10.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $8,360.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

