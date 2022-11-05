NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,816 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in NIKE by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $225,747,000 after purchasing an additional 788,270 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $568,233,000 after purchasing an additional 735,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NIKE by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,534,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $744,735,000 after purchasing an additional 676,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.43. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

