Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.34

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKYGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.34 and last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 55468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

