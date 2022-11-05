nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on nLIGHT to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ:LASR traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,664. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $31.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.29.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 890.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 89,381 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,489,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,830,000 after acquiring an additional 489,834 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 959,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,424,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 83,767 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

