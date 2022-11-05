Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $237.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $221.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.10.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $233.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.22. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 55.8% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.0% during the third quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

